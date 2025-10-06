Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Credit risk funds: Are they untouchable?

However, it is time that investors should look at credit risk funds as a core part of their asset allocation – the category has outperformed not just other funds, but even broader equity funds in the past year.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 02:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 02:28 IST
Business Newscredit

Follow us on :

Follow Us