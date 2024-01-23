Cryptoverse: Will bitcoin behave better on Wall Street?

Bitcoin celebrated its 15th birthday this month by bursting onto Wall Street with an ebullient bang. Now the adolescent asset may have to grow up fast.

Investors have embraced 11 US exchange traded funds (ETFs), tracking bitcoin's spot price, that began trading on January 11 after receiving regulatory approval; after two trading days, they held a total of 644,860 bitcoin worth more than $27 billion, according to data from analytics company Glassnode.

Much of that— more than 500,000 bitcoin was already held in a Grayscale Bitcoin Trust that had previously been a closed-end fund before it was allowed to relaunch as one of the new ETFs.

The 11 ETFs have seen total inflows of $4.1 billion since January 11, according to CoinShares data.

The entrance of the world's largest cryptocurrency into the world's largest stock market "marks the end of the beginning of bitcoin's maturation and growing-up phase", said Glassnode.

It echoed the views of many market players who said the increase in liquidity would tame bitcoin's volatility over time.