Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

'Is this a joke?' Gauhati High Court raps allotment of 3,000 bighas of land to cement firm in Assam tribal district

The judge observed that the land allotted to the firm would be that of the size of an entire district.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 14:51 IST
India NewsAssamViral videoGauhati High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us