'Is this a joke?' Gauhati High Court raps allotment of 3,000 bighas of land to cement firm in Assam tribal district

<p>Guwahati: Gauhati High Court recently made sharp observations over allotment of 3,000 bighas of land to a Kolkata-based private cement firm, in Assam's Dima Hasao district and directed the authorities to furnish details of the policy under which "such a huge chunk of land" was allotted.</p><p>Dima Hasao is a tribal-dominated district and is protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. An autonomous council named North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council governs the district.</p><p>The matter about allotment of 3,000 bighas of land came up during hearing of petitions filed by at least 22 local tribal residents, who opposed a move for their evictions from the land. </p><p>"3,000 bighas! What is going on? 3,000 bighas allotted to a private company? What kind of decision is this? Is this some kind of joke or what?" Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi remarked during hearing of the petitions on August 12, when counsel for the firm mentioned about allotment of the land. </p><p>The matter got attention after a video of the court hearing was shared on social media. The judge observed that the land allotted to the firm would be that of the size of an entire district. </p>.<p>Counsel representing the private firm, Mahabal Cement Private Limited, G. Goswami informed the court that the land was allotted by the goverment as it was needed for construction of a cement factory. </p><p>The land was allotted in 2024. Mahabal Cement Private Limited had signed an MoU with the BJP-led Assam government during an investment summit organised in February this year for construction of a cement plant in Dima Hasao. Goswami told the court that the allotment was made pursuant to a mining lease granted under a tender process. The investment summit was organised to attract investment to the state. </p><p><strong>Extraordinary allotment</strong></p><p>In his order to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council seeking details of the policy under which the land was allotted, Justice Medhi observed, "A cursory glance into the facts of the case would reveal that the land which has been sought to be allotted is about 3,000 bighas, which itself appears to be extraordinary."</p><p>"The direction has been given by taking into account that the district is a 6th Scheduled district under the Constitution of India, where the priority has to be given to the rights and interest of the tribal people residing there. Further, the area involved is Umrangso in the district of Dima Hasao, which is known as an environment hotspot containing hot spring, stopover for migratory birds, wild life," Justice Medhi said in his order. </p><p>The matter has been listed for September 1 for next hearing.</p>