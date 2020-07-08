CSC tie up with Coca-Cola to list its products on its Grameen eStore platform

To promote availability of consumer products at doorsteps in rural India through local entrepreneurs and e-kirana stores, Common Services Centers under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Wednesday announced partnership with Coca-Cola India to list the products on its Grameen eStore platform.



The partnership will make available affordable essential hydration through CSC’s Grameen eStore platform. In the pilot phase, Coca-Cola’s portfolio of products will be listed on Grameen eStore across the states of Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.



CSC and Coca-Cola’s partnership serves the dual purpose of providing last mile connectivity of essential and affordable hydration to citizens’ doorsteps, as well as promoting rural entrepreneurship and building livelihoods by mapping supply points to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

"The idea for Grameen e-Store exemplifies Prime Minister’s call for being vocal for local. Through this initiative, VLEs are playing a critical role in connecting producers and companies with the rural consumers right at their doorsteps. The partnership with Coca Cola will allow the stores to diversify their offerings while providing customers access to new products. It will be a win-win proposition.," Dinesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer of the CSC said here.

Announcing the association, T. Krishnakumar - President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “ This initiative will help us with last mile connectivity to ensure people are hydrated and have their relevant choice of beverages. It underscores our long-term commitment towards creating a sustainable business in India through responsible actions and shared growth”