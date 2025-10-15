Demand for talent rises 5-7% across GCCs

<p>Bengaluru: Demand for talent across global capability centres has increased 5-7% quarter-on-quarter during the second quarter ended September 2025. </p><p>The quarter has seen a continued focus on building capability rather than expanding headcount, with most demand stemming from AI and data, platform engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, and FinOps roles, according to a new report.</p><p>Sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, automotive, energy, technology, and hardware have become the main pillars of GCC growth, led by AI-enabled credit and risk operations in BFSI, EV and smart-factory programs in manufacturing, semiconductor and embedded AI development in the technology segment, said flexi-staffing firm Quess Corp.</p>.Andhra Pradesh eyes GCC pie, establishes advisory body to develop ecosystem.<p>In its new report on "India's GCC Tech Talent Landscape: Q2 FY26", unveiled on Wednesday, Quess Corp said hiring budgets are now focused around revenue-critical and resilience-focused functions, creating steady demand for platform engineering, data management, and FinOps roles that support these programmes.</p><p>Bengaluru led GCC hiring in Q2 FY26 with a 26% share, followed by Hyderabad (22%), Pune (15%), and Chennai (12%). Bengaluru saw strong traction in advanced AI and FinOps roles, while Hyderabad gained momentum in multi-cloud integration and data reliability. Pune and Chennai also recorded steady growth in automotive software, platform migration, and intelligent quality assurance.</p><p>With the recent increase in H-1B visa fees, global enterprises are allocating a larger share of high-value work in AI, R&D, data, and cybersecurity to their India GCCs. This shift is cementing India’s position as a key global delivery base and is expected to accelerate capability expansion and job creation within the country’s technology ecosystem over the coming quarters.</p><p>India currently hosts around 1,850 active GCCs and employs over 2 million professionals and the ecosystem is on track to reach 2.5 million by 2030. The report notes that sustainable growth will depend on strengthening Tier-2 delivery, investing in skill development, and embedding capability-based operating models across centres.</p><p>Commenting on the findings of the report, Kapil Joshi, CEO-IT Staffing, Quess Corp, said, "Roles in AI and Data Science saw an 8% uplift, and FinOps-driven cloud hiring rose 6%, underscoring enterprise focus on performance and cost optimization. While Tier-1 metros like Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to anchor advanced AI and cloud roles, Tier-2 hubs such as Coimbatore, Kochi, and Ahmedabad, each recording 8-9% QoQ growth, are scaling as cost-efficient delivery bases."</p>