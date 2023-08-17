Home
business

DGCA approves IndiGo flight services to Tashkent

A senior official on Thursday said the regulator has approved operations of IndiGo to Tashkent with effect from September 6.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 08:14 IST

Follow Us

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved flights of IndiGo to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that it would start services to Tashkent from September 22.

A senior official on Thursday said the regulator has approved operations of IndiGo to Tashkent with effect from September 6.

This means that the airline has been permitted to start services anytime from September 6 onwards.

IndiGo will be operating four weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, which will be the airline's 31st international destination.

(Published 17 August 2023, 08:14 IST)
