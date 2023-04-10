DGCA issues advisory to airlines after London-bound flight takes mid-air U-turn

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday, issued an advisory to airlines reiterating the existing provisions in place to deal with unruly passengers.

The advisory came on the day when Air India deboarded an unruly male passenger who caused physical harm to two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital shortly after departure.

The DGCA stressed that there are provisions under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for action to be taken by the airline to deal with unruly passengers. The advisory also highlighted the responsibilities of pilots, cabin crew members and the director of inflight services as mentioned in the CAR.

“Such incidents have potential of compromising the safety of aircraft operations,” the DGCA advisory said.

Also Read | 'Unruly' Air India passenger deboarded for assaulting crew onboard Delhi-London flight

DGCA regulations provide for classifying unruly passenger behaviour into three levels and such people can face flying bans for varying periods. Unacceptable behaviour such as physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation are classified as level 1 while physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking or sexual harassment will be classified as level 2. Life-threatening behaviour such as damage to aircraft operating systems, physical violence like choking and murderous assault will be considered level 3.

Depending on the level of unruly behaviour, an internal committee set up by the airline concerned can decide on the duration for which an unruly passenger can be banned from flying.

DGCA has advised the heads of operations of all airlines to sensitise their pilots, cabin crew and postholders on handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means.