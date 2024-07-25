DGCA probing AI Express cabin crew strike that caused flight cancellations: Minister

"Once this issue started, the ministry got involved, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) facilitated a lot of discussions with airline, crew members and everything, and it was sorted out ... There was also a software glitch that happened. Because of the software glitch, the crew member data that was supposed to be with the airline, there was some problem and manually they were trying to enter (data) ... For everything to get back to normalcy, (it took) some time," the minister said.