Ford EcoSport automatic variant launched

Ford India, on Wednesday, introduced a new automatic variant of the EcoSport compact SUV at a special price of Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Titanium AT trim now will also come with a six-speed, torque converter automatic gearbox to go with the BS-VI three-cylinder 1.5 litre petrol engine. It delivers 122 ps of power and 149 Nm of peak torque.

The compact SUV is a highly competitive segment with players that include Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue.

“With the new Titanium trim in the 2020 EcoSport line-up, we wish more consumers to enjoy the convenience of an automatic without compromising on the fun-of-driving. The outstanding value on offer will ensure that consumers no longer settle for underwhelming automatic technologies available in the market,” said Vinay Raina, Executive Director for Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India.

The new EcoSport Titanium AT comes with several top-class features like paddle shifters, cruise control and push start/ stop.

Other features of the EcoSport include a touchscreen infotainment system with embedded navigation, standard dual airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch, assist, among others. It also features a cloud-connected device and operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely with the FordPass app.

The Ford vehicle can also be booked online.