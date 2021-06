Here are five sedans you can buy in India 

The sedan is a popular category for those who want to upgrade from a small car or premium hatchback.

It offers premium features, has lots of space and is quite comfortable to drive around in.

DH lists some of the popular sedans available in the Indian market:

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz



Credit: Maruti Suzuki Photo



Engine: 1462 cc smart hybrid petrol

Power: 105 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm

Front suspension: Macpherson

Rear suspension: Torsion beam

Front brakes: Ventilated disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 185/65 R15 (steel and alloy); 195/55 R16 (alloy)

Price: From Rs 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety: Automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, rear defogger, auto day/ night IRVM, reverse parking sensor, reverse parking camera, anti-theft parking camera, electronic stability program with hill-hold, seat belt reminder and speed alert system.

Hyundai Verna



Credit: Hyundai Motor India



Engine: 1497 cc petrol/ 1493 cc diesel/ 998 cc turbo GDi petrol

Power: 115 ps @ 6300 rpm/ 115 ps @ 4000 rpm/ 120 ps @ 6000 rp/

Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm/ 250 Nm @ 1500 – 2750 rpm/ 172 Nm @ 1500 – 4000 rpm

Transmission: 6 MT, IVT/ 6 MT, 6 AT/ 7 DCT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with coil spring

Rear suspension: Coupled torsion beam axle

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum (E, S+, SX, SX (O))/ Disc (SX (O) Turbo)

Tyre: 185/65 R15 (steel) (E); 195/55 R16 steel styled (S+); 195/55 R16 alloy (SX); 195/55 R16 diamond cut alloy (SX (O), SX (O) Turbo)

Price: From Rs 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Airbags, emergency stop signal, hill start assist control, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system, immobiliser, ISOFIX, burglar alarm, etc.

Volkswagen Vento



Credit: Volkswagen India Photo



Engine: 999 cc TSI petrol

Power: 110 ps @ 5000 – 5500 rpm

Torque 175 Nm @ 1750 – 4000 rpm

Transmission: 6 MT/ 6 AT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with stabiliser bar

Rear suspension: Semi-independent trailing arm

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyre: 175/70 R14 (Trendline)/ 185/60 R15 (Comfortline, Highline)/ 195/55 R16 (Highline Plus)

Price: From Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Central locking system, airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, anti-theft alarm, geo fencing and time fencing, electronic stability control, electronic engine immobiliser, auto-dimming IRVM, high mounted stop lamp, front fog lamps, power windows with pinch guard on all doors, rear fog lamp, etc.

Skoda Rapid



Credit: Skoda Auto India



Engine: 999 cc TSI petrol

Power: 110 ps @ 5000 – 5500 rpm

Torque 175 Nm @ 1750 – 4000 rpm

Transmission: 6 MT/ 6 AT

Front suspension: Macpherson with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser

Rear suspension: Compound link crank axle

Front brakes: Disc brakes with inner cooling, with single piston floating calliper

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyre: 185/60 R15 (Rider, Rider Plus, Ambition), 195/55 R16 (Style, Monte Carlo)

Price: From Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Anti-glare and auto-dimming IRVM, ABS, electronic stability control, hill hold control, parktronic sensor at rear, airbags, rough road package, child-proof rear door locking, child-proof rear window locking, fuel supply cut-off in a crash etc.

Ford Aspire



Credit: Ford India Photo



Engine: 1194 cc petrol/ 1499 cc diesel

Power: 96 ps @ 6500 rpm/ 100 ps @ 3750 rpm

Torque: 119 Nm @ 4250 rpm/ 215 Nm @ 1750 – 2500 rpm

Transmission: 5 MT

Front suspension: Independent Macpherson

Rear suspension: Semi-independent twist beam type

Front brakes: Ventilated discs/ hydraulic, vacuum assisted tandem master cylinder

Rear brakes: Drum brakes/ hydraulic, vacuum assisted, tandem master cylinder with auto slack adjuster

Tyre: 195/55 R15

Price: From Rs 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, engine immobiliser, driver and passenger seat belt reminder, high speed alert system, perimeter alarm, etc.