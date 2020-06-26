Honda begins pre-launch bookings for City sedan

Honda Cars India Ltd has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new fifth generation Honda City, which is scheduled to be launched in July.

The company said that customers can book the car online with the ‘Honda from Home’ facility.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said: “Honda City has re-invented itself with each generation according to our customers’ needs and aspirations. Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the all new fifth generation Honda City. Keeping up with their enthusiasm and constant love for the model, we are delighted to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings for the All New Honda City, which will be go on sale from next month.

“The all new model has been developed with an aim to build on City’s indisputable legacy and popularity with a promise of delivering supremacy to our esteemed customers. We are hopeful that the All New City will receive as much love from our customers as its previous generations,” he added.

For the latest City, Honda has come up with a new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in petrol version and a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine, both compliant with BS-VI emission norms.

The new City has Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with telematics control unit. The new City also has advanced safety features, equivalent to ASEAN N-CAP five-star rating, the company said.

Other features of the new City include full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full colour TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), among others.

The Honda City competes with the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, among others.