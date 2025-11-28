Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court raps Income Tax Department for filing appeal in decided matter

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said such cases lead to docket explosion and wastage of judicial time.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 15:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 15:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtIncome Tax Department

Follow us on :

Follow Us