Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday launched the Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition scooter at Rs 87,138 (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI, said: “Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With rich legacy paving the way for Honda’s bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: “The unveiling of Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red and white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts.”

The Grazia 125 has a Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine coupled with advanced features like Idling Stop System and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

Providing both comfort and convenience are its striking features like LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch, Integrated Passing Switch, Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off, Intelligent Instrument Display, three-step Adjustable Rear Suspension and Front Telescopic Suspension.