Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit rises 59%, beats estimates

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 21 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 16:17 ist
The Hyundai logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2018. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hyundai Motor Co posted on Thursday a 59 per cent rise in second-quarter profit as a weak won lifted the value of its earnings abroad and demand remained strong for the South Korean automaker's high-margin sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).

Net profit climbed to 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) for the April-June period from 1.8 trillion won a year earlier, beating an average analyst forecast of 2.2 trillion won from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,312.1200 won) 

Hyundai Motors
Business News
DH Auto

