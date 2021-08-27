KTM celebrating 10 years in India  

KTM is celebrating 10 years in India. The company said that it has built aspiration amongst the performance seeking young biking enthusiasts with motorcycles that are at the heart of it – “Ready to Race”.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said “KTM would shortly complete its successful 10 years in India. Over this period, we have built an aspirational performance biking brand and extended our product range to have models for trails, track and tarmac. We have expanded our network to almost 500 showrooms and workshops across India. In 2020, we introduced the Swedish performance brand - Husqvarna Motorcycles, and created a state-of-the-art, best-in-class KTM Pro-Experiences programme for KTM owners. These milestones give us fuel to move forward with gusto. We intend to share our celebrations with new customers who will book a KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycle, and reward them with multiple benefits.”

The KTM range in India has expanded from two products back in 2012 to 11 products now. The range includes naked, supersport and travel range which are available from 125cc to 390cc.

The brand also launched KTM Pro-Experiences last year that offered a range of expert curated experiences across trails, tarmac and track for its owners.

To commemorate the entry into the brand’s 10th year in India, KTM has announced multiple benefits for all new KTM and Husqvarna bookings. Customers can book any KTM or Husqvarna motorcycle from August 18 to get the following rewards:

Free three years extended warranty in addition to the standard two years.

Free one year Road Side Assistance.

50 per cent discount on KTM Pro-Experiences – Curated experiences across Trails, Track and Tarmac guided by KTM Experts.

Customers will also be supported with attractive retail finance schemes covering up to 95 per cent of the loan amount.