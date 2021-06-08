Lamborghini India launches Huracan EVO RWD from Rs 3.54 crore 

Lamborghini on Tuesday launched the Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder in India.

It is priced from Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom).

The new V10 engine model comes with rear-wheel drive and a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). It can accelerate from 0-100 Kmph in just 3.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 324 Kmph.

The Spyder’s aluminium and thermoplastic resin body sits on a lightweight hybrid chassis in aluminium and carbon fibre, with a dry weight of 1,509 Kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.47 Kg/hp.

The V10 naturally aspirated power plant delivers a whopping 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque, the same as the coupe version. The specially tuned P-TCS traction control system is designed for a top performance in all conditions, consistently delivering torque and assuring traction even as the Spyder is realigning after sharp cornering or drifting.

The roof is operable up to 50 Kmph.

Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director for Automobili Lamborghini in Asia Pacific said: “Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is an instinctive driver’s car, engineered for individuals who prefer to experience the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimised. As the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder features a fun-to-drive experience, it definitely adds vitality to the super sports cars market in India as reflected in the increasing number of supercar aficionados.”

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said: “India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers. Today is no exception as we deliver the Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder to one of our discerning clients. The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder truly doubles the driving fun and we look forward to see our customer and prospects in India enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that open-top driving provides.”

The Huracan EVO Spyder’s ANIMA button on the steering wheel gives the pilot control of the driving modes, with the P-TCS calibrated to suit. STRADA provides stability and safety in all conditions by minimising rear-wheel slippage, and more proactively managing torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces.

In Sport mode, the driver enjoys drifting, allowing the rear wheels to slide and skate during acceleration, with torque limited when oversteer angles increase rapidly so the driver can stabilize and control the car.

In the Corsa mode, it optimises the car’s traction and agility when exiting a corner in high-performance conditions, maximising dynamics and speed.