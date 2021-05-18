Lamborghini models to be electrified by end of 2024 

Lamborghini on Tuesday announced that it will launch its first hybrid series production car in 2023 and by the end of 2024, the entire range will be electrified, said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

He announced in an event that more than 1.5 billion Euros were allocated over four years, the largest in Lamborghini’s history. The company said that it is a tangible sign of the company’s strong sense of responsibility towards the need for a concrete response, through significant innovations, to the period of profound transformation that is affecting the whole automotive industry.

“Performance and the authentic Lamborghini driving experience will remain the focus of the company’s engineers and technicians in developing new technologies, and the application of lightweight carbon fibre materials will be crucial in compensating for weight due to electrification. The company’s internal target for this phase is to reduce product CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by the beginning of 2025,” Winkelmann said.

He went on to add: “Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically-changing world where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects. Our response is a plan with a 360-degree approach, encompassing our products and our Sant’Agata Bolognese location, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA."

Cor Tauri, Lamborghini’s roadmap, will comprise of three phases: Firstly, celebrating the combustion engine (2021-2022) by presenting models paying tribute to the company’s recent period of continuous success. In the wake of steady sales growth and a seven-fold increase in turnover over the last fifteen years, Lamborghini has established itself as a centre of excellence in the production of the best super sports cars.

Secondly, “acceleration in the second part of the decade will be dedicated to full-electric vehicles, with the vision of a fourth model in the future. Once again, technological innovation in this phase will be oriented towards ensuring remarkable performance, and positioning the new product at the top of its segment,” he said.