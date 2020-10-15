Land Rover Defender launched, price starts at Rs 73.98 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday launched the new Land Rover Defender.

The New Defender 90 is priced from Rs 73.98 lakh and the New Defender 110 is priced from Rs 79.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said that deliveries of the Defender 110 have begun, while deliveries of the Defender 90 will commence from Q1 of FY 2021.

The Defender is powered by a two-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 300 ps of power and 400 Nm of torque. It will be available in the 90 (three door) and the 110 (five door) body styles.

As of now, the only rival for the Defender is the Jeep Wrangler.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd., said: “Under Land Rover, we had the Discovery product pillar and Range Rover product pillar available in India. With this launch, the third product pillar, Defender, is now available. This, in many ways, completes the Land Rover brand story and we are very excited about expanding the reach and appeal of Land Rover amongst our customer base.”

The Defender’s cabin offers 5 + 2 seating configurations with an optional front row centre seat, also known as jump seat. The rear load space in the 110 provides load carrying capacity from 231 litres for the 5+2 seater with all rows up, to 2,380 litres for the five-seater with the second row folded down.

The Defender is based on the D7x platform with an all-aluminium monocoque construction.

The configurable terrain response and terrain response 2 enhances the all-terrain capability and allows customers to personalise the off road system preferences. It also comes with adaptive dynamics with electronic air suspension.

The new Defender has a maximum approach angle of 38 degrees, maximum break over angle of 28 degrees and maximum departure angle of 40 degrees. It also has the wade sensing screen on the infotainment system and a water wading depth of 900 mm. It has a maximum towing capacity of 3,720 Kg with a roof load capacity of 168 Kg.

The infotainment system includes a 25.4 cm touchscreen with Connected Navigation Pro and a 31.24 cm HD interactive driver display. It can be personalised to include a full-screen map, phone and media functionality. The vehicle also offers ClearSight Rear Mirror, which uses a live video feed and a ClearSight Ground View as part of the 3D surround camera system.