Maharashtra civic polls: BJP, Congress join hands to keep Shiv Sena out in Ambernath

This is a big jolt to Shinde Senior and Junior, as they command politics in the Thane district, which neighbours Mumbai.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 07:52 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPShiv Sena

