<p>Thane: In a surprising development, arch political rivals <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> along with Ajit Pawar-led NCP have teamed up to sideline Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and take control of the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a> district. </p><p>Ambernath, the hustling-bustling suburban town of Mumbai falls in the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat of Dr Shrikant Shinde, the son of the deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief leader. </p><p>This is a big jolt to Shinde Senior and Junior, as they command politics in the Thane district, which neighbours Mumbai. </p><p>In fact, Shinde has been in loggerheads with state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, who comes from Dombivli, which is part of the Thane district. </p><p>In the 59-ward AMC, the Shiv Sena had won the lion's share of 23 seats, BJP 16, Congress 12 and NCP (Ajit Pawar) four.</p><p>BJP's Tejashree Karanjule was elected as the president through a direct election.</p><p>By joining hands, the BJP (16), Congress (12), and NCP (four) have reached a total of 32 seats against Shiv Sena's 23.</p><p>Though the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested against each other, it was expected that they would come together and forge a post-poll alliance to control power in the AMC.</p><p>With this, the Shiv Sena, which is a partner of the BJP partner in the Maha Yuti government along with NCP, will now have to occupy the opposition benches.</p><p>It may be mentioned, the undivided Shiv Sena has been commanding the AMC for close to 35 years. </p><p>In fact Chavan and local Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar engaged in talks, however, the BJP local unit went ahead and formalised an alliance with the Congress and the NCP under the banner of the Ambernath City Development Front. </p><p>"Keeping ideological differences aside, the BJP, Congress, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and RPI (Athawale) came together to form the Ambarnath City Development Front for the overall development of the city," Karanjule said.</p><p>"It is an unholy and opportunistic alliance," said Kinikar. </p><p>Reacting to the development, Dr Shrikant Shinde said: "It is not proper to sit with those against whom we contested."</p><p>Reacting to the development, AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon said: "Maharashtra civic elections are a showcase of the rank opportunism that has become the hallmark of our politics. BJP and Congress are contesting in alliance in Ambernath, BJP and AIMIM have made a post poll alliance in Akot! Will the 2₹ tolls please start the defence!"</p>