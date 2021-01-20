Maruti Suzuki begins exports of Jimny off-roader

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has started exports of the Jimny off-roader.

The first shipment of 184 units departed from Mundra port to Latin American countries like Columbia and Peru. The company will also ship the three-door vehicle to Middle East and African markets from India.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Jimny will fulfil aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny, manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant, shares the same specification as the export models produced at Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident that with the Jimny, we will be able to enhance our overall exports.”

The Jimny that is being exported sports a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an option of a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic.

In terms of dimensions, the overall length is 3,645 mm, width is 1,645 mm and stands 1,720 mm tall.

The Jimny has a significant fan following in India and customers appear to be eager to get their hands on this off-roader. There is talk that the Jimny would be launched in India later this year.

The Jimny is the successor to the iconic Gypsy, which is widely used by security forces in India apart from being popular on city roads as well.

It is popular as a rally vehicle in the Indian National Rally Championship, with the Gypsy still being used.

The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan.

The company also said that with India as a production base for the Jimny, Suzuki plans to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. Due to huge demand worldwide, well beyond Suzuki Japan’s capacity for this model, it is being manufactured in India to meet the demand.