Baked in history: India’s first plum cake

While the recipes have changed with the changing times due to the regulatory requirements and availability of ingredients, the Mamballys have not compromised on the quality.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 20:21 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 20:21 IST
