Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Rising air pollution is fueling chronic sinusitis among young Indians

Polluted air makes the nose more vulnerable to recurrent infections. Healthy sinuses have a smart cleaning system.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 20:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 20:30 IST
health

Follow us on :

Follow Us