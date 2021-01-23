Tata Altroz i-Turbo launched from Rs 7.73 lakh

Tata Motors on Saturday launched the turbocharged variant of its premium hatchback -- the Altroz – from Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Altroz i-Turbo has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price increment of Rs 60,000 above the Altroz Revotron petrol variants. The new variant will come in three trims.

The Indian automaker had launched the Altroz a year ago and rivals the Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, among others.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the first anniversary of our premium hatchback Altroz with a double bonanza comprising of the i-Turbo petrol and the new XZ+ variant with iRA-connected car technology in petrol and diesel option.

“With its introduction, in FY 21, our market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4 per cent compared to last fiscal and we have captured 17 per cent market share in the premium hatch segment. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment,” he added.

The latest addition to the company’s portfolio is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110 ps at 5500 rpm and has peak torque of 140 Nm from 1500 to 5500 rpm.

The Altroz turbo also has the Sport and City drive modes.

It comes with iRA-connected car technology that has 27 connected car features.

Other features include one shot up power windows and an eight-speaker Harman audio system.

The company has also added a new top-of-the-line XZ+ variant in a petrol and diesel option for the Altroz.