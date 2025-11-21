Menu


News in Pics | November 21, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 00:55 IST
A view of sunset at the Anasagar Lake, in Ajmer.

Credit: PTI Photo

A funeral service for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney takes place at Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, DC, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Kurukkuthurai Murugan Temple submerged in floodwater following heavy rainfall, in Tirunelveli, in Tamil Nadu.

Credit: PTI Photo

Displaced women stand in line as they wait for their turn to receive aid, at a displacement camp in Al-Dabba, Sudan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Jaismine Lamboria, gold medallist in the women’s 57kg category, poses during the felicitation ceremony at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 21 November 2025, 00:55 IST
