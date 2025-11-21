News in Pics | November 21, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A view of sunset at the Anasagar Lake, in Ajmer.
A funeral service for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney takes place at Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, DC, US.
Kurukkuthurai Murugan Temple submerged in floodwater following heavy rainfall, in Tirunelveli, in Tamil Nadu.
Displaced women stand in line as they wait for their turn to receive aid, at a displacement camp in Al-Dabba, Sudan.
India's Jaismine Lamboria, gold medallist in the women’s 57kg category, poses during the felicitation ceremony at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Published 21 November 2025, 00:55 IST