Volkswagen begins production of Tiguan SUVW 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday announced the start of production of its latest SUVW, the new Tiguan, at its Aurangabad plant.

Built on the globally renowned MQB platform, the five-seater new Volkswagen Tiguan has a sharp design, enviable performance, safety and exciting new assistance features. Powered by the renowned TSI technology, the Tiguan will be equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., said: “We are committed to continuously providing our customers with the best of technology and exciting products from Volkswagen Group and the introduction of new Tiguan is a testament to the same. The SUVW has been a global bestseller and a flagship model for Brand Volkswagen. We are extremely delighted to bring back the five-seater Tiguan for the Indian market and are confident that the product will meet the unceasing demand for a sharp, elegant and robust SUV in the segment.”

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said: “Globally, the Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline swiftly raising up to the rank as a global bestseller. The Tiguan is a perfect SUVW, equipped with the right amount of power, performance and elegance. We look forward to the launch of the new 5-seater Tiguan in early December 2021.”