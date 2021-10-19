Volvo Car India launches S90, XC60  

Volvo Car India on Tuesday launched two new petrol mild-hybrid models -- the luxury sedan S90 and the Volvo’s mid-size luxury SUV XC60. The company said that these launches are in line with the company’s aim to a complete a petrol portfolio by end of 2021.

The new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 is priced at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC60 is priced at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features like digital services giving access to Google apps, other apps and services which offer hands-free help with Google Assistant, best-in-class navigation through Google Maps are available in both models. The cars also feature the intuitive, next generation infotainment system that offers customers personalisation and connectivity.

“Volvo has always been at the forefront of innovation. With the launch of these cars incorporating some of the best technologies and features we just set the bar higher. We have had a good three quarters this year which are a reflection of customer confidence. This has given us a good footing as we commence into 2022 with new cars,” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

"These models come power packed with new feature offerings which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility of our customers. With the introduction of these new models and the upcoming XC90, we will complete our transition to Petrol portfolio.” Volvo Car Group has teamed up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services. Volvo is committed to safety and sustainability and offer its car users the most advanced features," he added.

The S90 is Volvo’s premium four-door, five-seat flagship sedan. It is built on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), Volvo’s advanced modular vehicle platform.

The XC60 has now advanced safety upgrades like Volvo Cars’ latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform, a modern, scalable active safety system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors.

Key specifications :

The New S90 B5 Inscription (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)

The New XC60 B5 Inscription (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)

Capacity: 1969 cc

Max output: 250 hp

Max Torque: 350 Nm

Automatic 8-speed FWD (S90)

Automatic 8-speed AWD (XC60)

Advanced air cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor

Android powered infotainment system with Google Services

Adaptive cruise control

Pilot assist

Lane keeping aid

Blind spot information system with cross traffic alert

Collision mitigation support (front)

Collision warning and mitigation support (rear)

360-degree camera

Parking assistance (front, rear and side)