<p>After staying away from the limelight for nearly four years, global pop sensation Justin Bieber is gearing up for a grand return. While fans are eagerly awaiting his return, it is reported that Bieber is all set to perform at the Grammy Awards 2026.</p><p>The announcement from the global pop sensation has generated a massive buzz among music lovers, as they are eagerly waiting for their favourite singer to perform on the big stage. The singer has largely stayed away from large-scale live performances over the past few years.</p><p>According to <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>, Justin Bieber has secured four Grammy nominations this awards season. His latest record, <em>Swag</em>—marking his first studio album since 2021's <em>Justice</em>—is contending for Album of the Year. Additionally, he has been nominated in three other major categories: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best R&B Performance.</p><p>Prior to the announcement of Bieber's performance, the Recording Academy had confirmed that several other prominent artists would also take the stage during the ceremony. These include Sabrina Carpenter, hip-hop duo Clipse, and music icon Pharrell Williams. </p><p>The Academy also revealed that there will be a special segment featuring all eight nominees in the best new artist category this year. The nominees include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marias, offering audiences a showcase of emerging talent across genres.</p><p>The 2026 Grammy Awards will air live this Sunday at 05:00 pm on <em>CBS</em> and Paramount+. This award ceremony represents a significant milestone, as it concludes the Grammys' decades-long partnership with <em>CBS</em> before the show officially shifts to Disney next year.</p><p>This year's ceremony will also be notable, as it marks the final time comedian and television host Trevor Noah will serve as the master of ceremonies. Noah has hosted the Grammy Awards for six consecutive years, and his departure will conclude a significant chapter in the show's recent history.</p><p><em>(With ANI Inputs)</em></p>