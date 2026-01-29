<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi%20High%20Court"> Delhi High Court</a> on Thursday ruled that it has no territorial jurisdiction to hear IRS officer Sameer Wankhede's defamation lawsuit against "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" series produced by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shah%20Rukh%20Khan">Shah Rukh Khan</a>-owned Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd.</p>.<p>Refusing to entertain the lawsuit, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said Wankhede could file his plea before a court having jurisdiction over the issue.</p>.<p>"This court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the plaint. The same is, therefore, returned to the plaintiff to be presented, if so advised, before a court of competent jurisdiction," the court said.</p>.'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' row | Netflix opposes in Delhi High Court Sameer Wankhede's plea against web series.<p>According to Wankehde, "defamatory content" was created in the web series to settle personal scores with him and avenge the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a 2021 drugs case.</p>.<p>He said the series, written and directed by Aryan Khan, was orchestrated to target and malign him.</p>.<p>Wankhede sued Red Chillies and Netflix for defamation and sought Rs 2 crore in damages, which he wants donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients.</p>.<p>Wankhede, in his lawsuit, claimed that the series depicts a character making an obscene gesture -- specifically, showing a middle finger -- after the character recites the slogan "Satyamev Jayate", which is part of the National Emblem.</p>.<p>This act constitutes a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under law, it said. </p>