Volvo launches six new trucks in India  

Volvo Trucks India on Monday launched six heavy-duty trucks under the FM and FMX range in India.

“We are proud to launch these new generation trucks designed to deliver higher operational efficiency to our customers. We continue to bring world-class innovation to India and these trucks will further reinforce our role as our customers’ most preferred business partner.” said Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited.

“Our trucks serve in some of the most demanding and time-critical applications and these new range of trucks are built to push the limits of productivity with a strong focus on improving the driver environment and safety. Backed by world class service, we now have wider range of transport solutions to cater to the unique requirements of various applications in India,” said B Dinakar, Senior Vice President of Volvo Trucks India.

The new range

FMX 460 8x4 20.3 cu.m solution is designed for the mining segment.

FMX 460 8x4 33 cu.m solution designed for coal transportation.

FMX 500 8x4 off-road dump truck is a completely new solution for tough mining application requirements. With increased front axle loads of 20 tonnes and a 38-tonne bogie, it is built for the most demanding assignments allowing for 15 per cent payload increase.

FM 420 8x4 23 cu.m solution is designed to suit road construction and mega infrastructure projects.

FM 500 6x4 puller has been built to set new industry standards in over dimensional / overweight cargo movement

FM 420 4x2 tractor solution for high-speed long haul application (e-commerce, just-in-time supply chains) comes with much enhanced driver comfort, improved aerodynamics and better connectivity

With cab volume increased by up to 1000 litre, the new range offers better comfort and more working room. The company said that cabin comfort is further enhanced through better thermal and noise insulation helping drivers to improve productivity. With a larger windscreen, lowered door lines and new mirrors, driver’s direct visibility has improved by 10 per cent.

The high capacity FMX500 also gets an additional passenger corner camera and provision for four more cameras to be installed for enhanced visibility.

All models are equipped with a new driver interface.

The driver's console now has a completely new interface for information and communication, aimed at making it easier to overview and manage different functions, creating less stress and distraction.

A fully digital 12-inch driver interface shows all the performance and maintenance parameters of the truck like pre-trip check and intuitive traction display. Select variants offer a supplementary nine-inch touchscreen display for infotainment, phone connectivity, driver guide, real time driver behaviour mapping, transport information and camera monitoring. The vehicles can also have Android Auto and other third-party apps installed based on customer’s application. Drivers can now connect the phone to the truck using Bluetooth.

Rear view camera on all mining trucks also ensures safety while loading/ unloading. All the trucks are equipped with electronic braking system (EBS) as a standard feature. Downhill cruise control feature sets a maximum speed to help prevent unwanted acceleration when travelling downhill with load, thus also increasing brake life. The I-shift lever and software are new and includes additional drive modes. The engine management system has been improved from Version 2.2 to 2.4 with several design upgrades too. The I-Roll function automatically disengages the engine when not required. All these functions along with improved aerodynamics and real time driver coaching helps improve fuel efficiency.