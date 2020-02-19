What transpired at Auto Expo 2020?

The Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida might have been a low-key event compared to previous editions due to slowdown in the Indian auto industry. Some very big names stayed away from the biennial event, but there were some impressive offerings from those who participated. Not surprisingly, the highlight of the show was electric concept cars and Bharat Stage-VI vehicles to a much lesser extent. Two-wheeler manufacturers also showcased and launched new models, while products from start-ups were also in the limelight. DH Wheels look at some of the auto majors who participated and their showcases/launches: