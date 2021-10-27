DHL Express expands its Bengaluru gateway

DHL Express India, a logistics and international company has set up a new cargo handling facility at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The new facility will go live on Thursday.

The new standalone DHL facility will handle four times the size of operations it managed at its existing facility at Domlur in Bengaluru.

This gateway – spread across 2.5 acres – is DHL’s largest facility in the country, twice the size of its existing Delhi gateway, and will be able to handle shipments of approximately 90,000 tonnes per year or 6 to 7 lakh shipments per month.

The new infrastructure including the sorting ramps, telescopic conveyors and material handling equipment will enable them to save about 12-24 hours of transit time.

The new facility will see an investment of Rs 200 crore, which will include capital and operating expenditure, flowing in over 10 years starting from last year.

“The Delhi gateway has been our national gateway so far to handle all north Indian customers. We needed something for south India since there is tremendous growth here. We were operating out of the old airport near Domlur - where we have a small office – because all the goods used to come there. But when the new airport got set up we shifted our gateway there,” said R S Subramanian, MD and Senior Vice President, DHL Express.

The gateway will enable DHL to connect Asia-Pacific markets like Hong Kong in the East with Germany in Europe and the US in the West via Bengaluru.

