Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Did the BSE CEO really recommend stocks on social media? Here’s what we know

BSE reiterated that it does not endorse any stock tips or investment schemes and advised the public to rely only on official communication channels for authentic information.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsStocksBSETrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us