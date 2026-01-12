<p>New Delhi: Net direct tax collection grew 8.82 per cent to over Rs 18.38 lakh crore in the current fiscal till January 11, the Income Tax Department said on Monday.</p>.<p>The mop-up includes net corporate tax collection of over Rs 8.63 lakh crore and tax from non-corporates, including individuals and HUFs, of Rs 9.30 lakh crore.</p>.<p>Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at Rs 44,867 crore between April 1 and January 11.</p>.<p>Refunds dropped 17 per cent to Rs 3.12 lakh crore during the period.</p>.Silver soars 6% to record Rs 2.65 lakh/kg; gold hits lifetime high of Rs 1.44 lakh/10g.<p>Gross direct tax collection increased 4.14 per cent to about Rs 21.50 lakh crore till January 11 of this fiscal.</p>.<p>In the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 25.20 lakh crore, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year.</p>.<p>The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26. </p>