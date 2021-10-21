Domino's cuts delivery time to 20 minutes in select locations: Report

Pizza chain Domino's operator Jubilant Foodworks on Thursday said that it is reducing delivery time to 20 minutes across multiple locations with high store density.

"Opening of new stores in existing cities help improve customer experience like 20-minute delivery which is driven by density of stores in a region,” the company said in a post second-quarter earnings management commentary, according to The Economic Times.

However, it did not specify when it plans to take the deliveries to 20-minutes nationally.

The move to cut delivery time to 20 minutes comes amid heated competition in the food delivery space, as key players Zomato and Swiggy continue to push 'quick delivery' as a key feature.

The company reported 58.11 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 119.82 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 driven by continued strong momentum in delivery and takeaway channels.

The company, which also operates Dunkin' Donuts, among other fast food chains in India, had posted a profit of Rs 75.78 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Watch latest videos by DH here: