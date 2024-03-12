DoT unveils spectrum regulatory sandbox to promote R&D in telecom

New Delhi: The central government on Monday unveiled ‘Spectrum Regulatory Sandbox’ that will enable a hassle-free regulatory environment for research and development in the telecom sector.
Union Minister for Telecom and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the sandbox will give easy portal-based permission to engineering colleges to test telecom equipment.
“Universities can pay a token amount of Rs 1000 to get testing spectrum,” the minister added.
The minister launched spectrum regulatory sandbox ‘wireless test zones’ at a curtain raiser to announce India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 event.
The 8th edition of India Mobile Congress will be held in New Delhi from October 15-24. It will be held concurrently with the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly.
The Telecommunication Standardisation Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union conducts the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly once in four years to plan its standardisation programme for the next 4 years.
Vaishnaw said the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly meeting in New Delhi would play a critical role in deciding for standardisation of technology for the coming four years.
It will also play a crucial role in shaping the global agenda for standardisation of telecom and information and communication technologies (ICTs). Over 2,000 technology developers, industry leaders, academicians, policymakers from 193 member countries are expected to participate in the event.
The minister emphasised on the need for involving a higher number of stakeholders in India Mobile Congress and conducting parallel related events in different cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune that are important tech centres.
This year’s event will put a major focus on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.
Highlighting the need for involving a higher number of exhibitors and stakeholders, Vaishnaw said, "We should aim for 1000 exhibitors in the upcoming edition, a significant increase from the 375 in the last edition."