Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Uncut ‘Sholay’ gives fans closure, brings back big screen magic 50 years after movie's initial release

Every Indian family has their own “Sholay” moment. And this one was clearly no different.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 10:28 IST
EntertainmentSholay

Follow us on :

Follow Us