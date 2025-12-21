Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

First foodgrain freight train reaches Anantnag with additional commodities

The freight movement also follows the inauguration of the long-awaited railway line to Kashmir earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which provided direct rail connectivity to the Valley.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 10:37 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAnantnagFoodgrain

Follow us on :

Follow Us