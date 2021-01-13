Dropbox to layoff 11% of workforce, COO to step down

Dropbox to layoff 11% of its workforce, COO to step down

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 20:19 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

File hosting service provider Dropbox Inc said on Wednesday it will layoff 11% of its global workforce to streamline in line with its business priorities.

Chief Operating Officer Olivia Nottebohm will also step down effective Feb. 5, the company said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Online
Dropbox
Employment
Jobs

What's Brewing

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

 