<p>New Delhi: The Election Commission is all set to announce the schedule for a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Monday and it is likely to be in phases, with the first one targeting election-bound states and a few more.</p><p>The poll body said a press conference has been scheduled for 4:15 pm on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will address the press conference along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.</p><p>Indications are that the EC will conduct the first phase of SIR in five poll-bound states and union territories – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal – and a few more states and union territories where preparatory work is over. Around 10-15 states will be covered.</p><p>Bihar, where Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, has already undergone the exercise. </p><p>The EC held two conferences with state Chief Electoral Officers in the past two months, with the last being on October 22-23 to review the preparedness for conducting the exercise. </p><p>Most states had the last SIR of the voter list between 2002 and 2004 and it will serve as the cut-off date, like the way the 2003 electoral roll was used by the EC for intensive revision.</p>