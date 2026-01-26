Menu
Duty cuts on labour-intensive sectors, cars, wines likely part of India, EU FTA

They said the pact is also expected to include liberalisation of norms in several services sectors.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 10:07 IST
Published 26 January 2026, 10:07 IST
Business NewsEuropean UnionFree Trade Agreements

