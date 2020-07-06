Asia's equity valuations hit 10-1/2-year high in June

Asia's equity valuations hit 10-1/2-year high in June

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2020, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 13:33 ist
Representative image.

The valuation of Asian shares surged to a 10-1/2-year high in June, tracking a rally in global stocks, as upbeat U.S. and China data renewed hopes of a swift economic recovery, offsetting concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 4.83% last month, topping the MSCI's World index's 3.03% gains.

Thanks to the rally, the index's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio rose to 15.62 at the end of June, compared with 14.34 a month earlier. This was the index's highest forward P/E ratio since December 2009, according to Refinitiv-Eikon data.

Benchmark equity indexes in India, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Taiwan, gained more than 6% each last month.

New Zealand, India and Malaysia shares were the most expensive in the region, with P/E ratios of 30.7, 19.3 and 17.4, respectively.

"Equity market bulls are looking past the current economic gloom despite not being out of the woods, and being emboldened by the flood of ultra-cheap money," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

"Insofar that liquidity, not fundamentals, determines market buoyancy, we must brace for higher latent volatility."

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Stock market
Equity
New Zealand
Malaysia

What's Brewing

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 