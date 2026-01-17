Menu
India becomes largest rice producer in the world - Top 10 states

It is noteworthy that paddy as a crop is cultivated in states which have ample rainfall, river coverage and extensive canal network.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 04:21 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 04:21 IST
India News

