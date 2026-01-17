<p>India has emerged as the world’s largest rice producer, overtaking China, underlining the strength and diversity of its agrarian economy. With a total rice output of 1,245.04 lakh tonnes, the country’s production is driven by a handful of high-performing states that combine favourable agro-climatic conditions with expanding irrigation and procurement systems.</p><p>It is noteworthy that paddy as a crop is cultivated in states which have ample rainfall, river coverage and extensive canal network.</p>.<p>At the top is Uttar Pradesh, producing 194.1 lakh tonnes of rice. Punjab follows with 136.67 lakh tonnes, powered by intensive farming and assured procurement. West Bengal contributes 118.54 lakh tonnes, supported by multiple rice-growing seasons.</p><p>Central and southern India also play a key role. Madhya Pradesh (97.11 lakh tonnes) and Telangana (96.35 lakh tonnes) have rapidly expanded output in recent years. Rice remains vital in eastern and central belts too, with Chhattisgarh (89.17), Odisha (84.54), Bihar (82.49) and Haryana (63.71) forming the rest of the leading producers.</p>