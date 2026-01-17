<p>Thiruvananthapuram: At least 17 persons, including students, suffered injuries after a tourist bus overturned near here on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, the injured include teachers and students of a college in Kodakara in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thrissur">Thrissur</a> district, who were on their way to Vizhinjam port as part of an industrial visit.</p>.<p>The accident occurred around 3.30 am when the bus, travelling on the National Highway service road at Ethukkad near Navaikulam, lost control, rammed into a house and overturned, police said. There was minor damage to the house, but the family living in it was safe.</p>.17 injured after bus collides with truck in Jharkhand’s Dumka.<p>There were around 42 people in the bus, including students, teachers and the bus crew.</p>.<p>Residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the stranded passengers, who were later shifted to a hospital in Parippally, police said.</p>.<p>Of the injured, one person sustained serious injuries and was later shifted to a hospital in Kollam, police added.</p>.<p>Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Officials said CCTV footage from the bus would be examined as part of the probe. </p>