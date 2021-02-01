Bank unions raise objections to PSB divestment

Bank unions raise objections to PSB divestment

AIBOC is supported by the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA)

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 01 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 00:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Bank officers’ union All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), in association with three other unions, has threatened with an all India strike if the government does not roll back the proposal to divest from three public sector lenders.

AIBOC is supported by the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

“The four officers’ organisations hereby affirm that we will launch an all-out resistance to the attempt of selling national assets with all major stakeholders. The details of the agitational programs culminating in an all India strike, will be declared shortly,” AIBOC said in a statement.

On January 29, pre-empting a PSB divestment move by the government in the Budget, AIBOC had written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging not to proceed with the divestment plan.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bank employees
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 