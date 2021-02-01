Bank unions raise objections to PSB divestment

Bank officers’ union All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), in association with three other unions, has threatened with an all India strike if the government does not roll back the proposal to divest from three public sector lenders.

AIBOC is supported by the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

“The four officers’ organisations hereby affirm that we will launch an all-out resistance to the attempt of selling national assets with all major stakeholders. The details of the agitational programs culminating in an all India strike, will be declared shortly,” AIBOC said in a statement.

On January 29, pre-empting a PSB divestment move by the government in the Budget, AIBOC had written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging not to proceed with the divestment plan.