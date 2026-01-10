<p>Mysuru: With good South West and North East Monsoon rains, by December 31, 2025, as much as 317.28 tmc ft of water has reached Biligundlu measuring station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, during the current water year from June 2025, in the absence of Mekedatu balancing reservoir in the Cauvery basin. As per the quota, Karnataka was supposed to release 164.49 tmc feet of water to TN by December end.</p><p>As much as 140.03 tmc ft of excess Cauvery water from Karnataka has reached Tamil Nadu, while it was supposed to release 177.25 tmc ft during one water year from June 2025 to May 2026, as per the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal. </p><p><strong>Good inflow</strong></p><p>Due to the good SWM and NEM rainfall from June 1 to December 31, the dams in the Cauvery basin received 414 tmc ft of water and released 389 tmc ft of Cauvery water. </p>.Beyond hyacinth, multi-species weeds choke Powai Lake; ICAR offers science help.<p><strong>Dams have 76 per cent water</strong></p><p>On January 7, all dams in the Cauvery basin had 76% water, with a total of 86.76 tmc ft, compared to their gross capacity of 114.57 tmc ft. KRS Dam had 47.76 tmc ft of water (97%), against its optimum capacity of 49.45 tmc ft. Kabini had 14.83 tmc ft of water (76%), against its full capacity of 19.52 tmc ft. Hemavathi had 20.92 tmc ft (56%), against its full capacity of 37.10 tmc ft. Harangi had 3.26 tmc ft (38%) against its full capacity of 8.50 tmc ft, as per the data provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).</p><p>On January 7, last year, all these dams had 91.87 tmc ft water. There was 48.75 tmc ft in KRS dam; Kabini had 17.42 tmc ft; Hemavathi had 22.02 tmc ft; and Harangi had 3.67 tmc ft of water. </p><p><strong>Mekedatu</strong></p><p>According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials, they had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore for the Mekedatu project. "Now, the cost might escalate by at least 30%. So, we are revising the estimate as per the direction from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The Central Water Commission is yet to clear the technical aspects of the DPR. We need 5,500 acres of land, including 5,000 acres of forest land for the dam. Hence, we need the Forest department's clearance. Deputy Commissioners of respective districts are working on acquiring remaining land," they said.</p><p>"Mekedatu Dam can store 60 tmc ft of water, which will help for irrigation and drinking water of the region. It will also help to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the quota, even during the years when there is deficit rainfall," the officials said. </p><p><strong>Excess Cauvery water, which reached Biligundlu measuring station in Tamil Nadu during the previous water years (June to May):</strong> </p><p>June 2024 to May 2025: 305.61 tmc ft (128.36 tmc ft excess) reached TN</p><p>June 2022 to May 2023: 667.24 tmc ft (489.99 tmc ft excess) reached TN</p><p>June 2021 to May 2022: 281.084 tmc ft (103.834 tm cft excess) reached TN</p><p>June 2020 to May 2021: 211. 375 tmc ft water (34.125 tmc ft excess) reached TN</p><p>June 2019 to May 2020: 275 tmc ft (97.75 tmc ft excess) reached TN</p>