Core sector output growth slows to 0.1% in October

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2022, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 17:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The growth rate in the production of eight key sectors slowed down to 0.1 per cent in October against 8.7 per cent in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

In September, the core sectors' output growth stood at 7.8 per cent.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 8.2 per cent during April-October this fiscal, compared to 15.6 per cent a year ago.

In October, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement output recorded negative growth rate.

Business News
Production
core sector
Economy

