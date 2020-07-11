Covid-19 biggest test of our economy's robustness: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI has taken several measures to protect our financial system and support the economy in the current crisis, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday.

Das, while speaking at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, said that Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being.

"It has dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across the globe," the RBI Governor said.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic perhaps represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system.