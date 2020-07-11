Covid-19 biggest test of our economy's robustness: Das

Covid-19 biggest test of our economy's robustness: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 10:55 ist
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI has taken several measures to protect our financial system and support the economy in the current crisis, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. 

Das, while speaking at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, said that Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"It has dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across the globe," the RBI Governor said. 

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic perhaps represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

RBI
Shaktikanta Das
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

 