Economic inequality in India linked to caste, gender discrimination, says economist Bhalchandra Mungekar

The demonetisation coupled with the coronavirus pandemic had pushed 4.50 crore people in the country below the poverty line

PTI
PTI, Jalna,
  • Nov 07 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 22:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Economist and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar on Monday said economic inequality in India is linked to caste and gender discrimination.

Dr Mungekar was speaking at the concluding function of the 45th National Marathi Economics Conference at JES College in Maharashtra's Jalna. Inequalities among regions and socio-economic groups are being widened.

Discrimination based on caste and gender has led to economic inequality in the country, Dr Mungekar said. The common man is unable to afford decent education and healthcare facility, he said.

Criticising the Maharashtra government's decision to close schools with less than 20 students, the former Rajya Sabha MP said the closure of such schools is a violation of the Right to Education Act (RTE).

Dr Mungekar further slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's decision on demonetisation to check the black money in the country. He questioned if banning Rs 500 currency notes and issuing colourful Rs 2,000 notes was a solution for de-hoarding of black money.

The demonetisation coupled with the coronavirus pandemic had pushed 4.50 crore people in the country below the poverty line, he claimed. While the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was a significant step, its poor implementation has affected the economy, Dr Mungekar said.

Dr Mungekar urged people to put pressure on the government in a democratic and non-violent way for economic justice.

Business News
Economy
caste discrimination
gender discrimination

