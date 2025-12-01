<p>Colombo: Rescuers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a> were scrambling on Monday to clear roads and deliver aid to more than half a million people hit by a cyclone last week, as the death toll climbed to 355, with 366 missing, official figures showed.</p><p>Cyclone Ditwah, packing strong winds and heavy rains, brought the island nation's worst floods in a decade when it struck on Friday, setting off landslides in the hilly central region.</p><p>People salvaged belongings from flooded homes along the banks of the Kelani river near Colombo, the capital, Reuters visuals showed.</p><p>Officials said train and flight services resumed after being were disrupted last week, although schools stayed closed.</p>.Cyclone Ditwah weakens into deep depression: Met Office.<p>In a statement, weather authorities said, "It (the storm) is very likely to move northwards, away from the island, and weaken further."</p><p>It was the first time the entire country had been struck by such a natural disaster, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Sunday, which he called the "largest and most challenging" in Sri Lanka's history.</p><p>The cyclone also brought heavy rain to India's southern state of Tamil Nadu over the weekend, where three people were killed in rain-related incidents, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, the state's minister for disaster management, said on Sunday.</p><p>The storm, 50 km (30 miles) off the coast of Chennai, the state capital, has already weakened into a "deep depression" and is expected to weaken further over the next 12 hours, weather officials said on Monday.</p>