Fiscal deficit touches 45.6% of full-year target in Oct

Fiscal deficit touches 45.6% of full-year target in October

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 36.3 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 17:53 ist
For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government's fiscal deficit at the end of October touched 45.6 per cent of the full year budget estimate, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 7,58,137 crore during the April-October period of 2022-23.

Also Read | India's GDP grows at 6.3% in Q2: Govt data

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 36.3 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22.

For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Economy & Business
Fiscal deficit
Indian economy

What's Brewing

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study

Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study

My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant

My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant

No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row

No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row

 